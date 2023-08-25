Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The 15th death anniversary of renowned and progressive urdu poet Ahmed Faraz was observed on Friday.

Born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat, as Syed Ahmed Shah, he adopted pen name of Faraz. He moved to Peshawar with his family, where he received Masters's in Urdu and Persian from Peshawar University.

He started his career as a scriptwriter with Radio Pakistan Peshawar and later joined Peshawar University as a lecturer.

"Tanha Tanha", " Janan Janan", "Be-awaz Gali Kuchon main", "Sab Awazain Meri" and "Shab-e-Khoon" are among his literary works. He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement.

The great Urdu poet was decorated with a number of national and international awards including the Nigar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ahmed Faraz died on August 24, 2008, due to kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad.