Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Urdu Poet Ahmed Faraz Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The 15th death anniversary of renowned and progressive urdu poet Ahmed Faraz was observed on Friday.

Born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat, as Syed Ahmed Shah, he adopted pen name of Faraz. He moved to Peshawar with his family, where he received Masters's in Urdu and Persian from Peshawar University.

He started his career as a scriptwriter with Radio Pakistan Peshawar and later joined Peshawar University as a lecturer.

"Tanha Tanha", " Janan Janan", "Be-awaz Gali Kuchon main", "Sab Awazain Meri" and "Shab-e-Khoon" are among his literary works. He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement.

The great Urdu poet was decorated with a number of national and international awards including the Nigar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ahmed Faraz died on August 24, 2008, due to kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Died Kohat Peruvian Nuevo Sol January August Family From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sep ..

Nawaz Sharif decides not to return Pakistan in Sept

52 minutes ago
 ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, ..

ECP ensures equitable elections in talks with PTI, JUI-F

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

4 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

10 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

11 hours ago
 Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

13 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

13 hours ago
 Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan