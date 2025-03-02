Death Anniversary Of Renowned Urdu Poet Nasir Kazmi Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Death anniversary of renowned urdu poet known as founder of modern Urdu ghazal Nasir Kazmi was observed on Sunday.
Born in Ambala in 1925, passed his matriculation examination from Muslim High school Ambala and got admission in Government College Lahore for bachelor degree but he had to leave education due to the unrest witnessed during the partition of the sub-continent.
Nasir Kazmi worked in Welfare Department for some time and then in the Agriculture Department.
While associated with Radio Pakistan, Nasir Kazmi wrote sketches of classical Urdu poets Mir Taqi Mir, Nazir, Wali, Insha and so on, which became very popular.
His first poetry collection was 'Barg-e-Nay'. Afterwards, his two more collections 'Dewaan' and 'Pahli Barish' were published. 'Khawab-e-Nishat' is a collection of his poems.
Besides being a poet, he was also a good prose writer.
He also wrote a drama series 'Sur Ki Chhaya'.
Nasir Kazmi died on March 2, 1972 in Lahore and was buried in Mominpura graveyard.
