Death Anniversary Of Renowned Writer Dr. Jameel Jalibi Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Third death anniversary of renowned writer Dr. Jameel Jalibi was observed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Third death anniversary of renowned writer Dr. Jameel Jalibi was observed on Monday.

Dr Jameel Jalibi authored over 40 books on criticism, research and culture, including Pakistan: The Identity of Culture, Tanqeed aur Tajarba and Nai Tanqeed.

Other well-known works written and edited by him include Adab, Culture aur Masaail, Mohammad Taqi Mir, Maasir-i-Adab, Yak-Jehti - Nifaz aur Masail, Diwan-i-Hasan Shauqi and Farhang-i-Istalahaat, some of them running into multiple editions.

Tareekh-i-Adab-i-Urdu was his most remarkable literary accomplishment.In recognition of his services the government bestowed on him the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Dr Jameel Jalibi was born in Aligrah India on 30th July 1929 and died on this day in 2019 at the age of 89.

