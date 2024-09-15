Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Writer Hajra Masroor Being Observed Today

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The 12th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani urdu writer Hajra Masroor is being observed on Sunday.

She was born on January 17, 1930, in Lacknow, and after partition migrated to Pakistan.

Anthologies of Masroor’s works have been widely published and include ‘Chand ki Doosri Taraf’, ‘Teesri Manzil’, ‘Andheray Ujalay’, ‘Chori Chupey’, ‘Haye Allah', and 'Charkhay.”.

She also wrote the script for the 1965 Pakistani film ‘Aakhri Station’.

Hajra Masroor wrote several books of short stories in which she raised the issue of social, political, legal, and economic rights for women.

She received several awards, including the Pride of Performance for best writer in 1995 and the Aalmi Frogh-e-Urdu Adab Award.

Hajra Masroor died on this day in 2012 in Karachi.

