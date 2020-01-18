Death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed

The death anniversary of Urdu story, film writer, radio script writer and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was being observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ):The death anniversary of Urdu story, film writer, radio script writer and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was being observed on Saturday.

Manto wrote almost two hundred and fifty short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches, Radio Pakistan reported.

Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha and Tolah.

Some of his works have been translated in other languages as well.

He died on January 18, 1955 in Lahore.