UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Santosh Kumar Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Death anniversary of Santosh Kumar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The 41th death anniversary of actor Syed Musa Raza, popularly known as Santosh Kumar observed here on Sunday.

He was born in 1925 in Lahore.

Kumar was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and '60s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of Pakistan, a private news channel reported.

His first film was 'Ahensa' made in 1947 in India and his first film in Pakistan was 'Beli'.

Kumar also starred in the first ever silver jubilee urdu film 'Dou Aansu' in 1950.

He acted in a total of 92 films and also won three Nigar Awards for Best Actor.

The very first Nigar Award for Best Actor was rewarded to Kumar for the film 'Waada'.

'Shaam Dhalay' is the only film he produced, directed and starred in.

He passed away in 1982 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Sunday Silver Best

Recent Stories

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Min ..

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Mining &amp; Energy to establish ..

11 minutes ago
 SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy so ..

SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy solutions

12 minutes ago
 The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.