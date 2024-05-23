Death anniversary of sarinda player Munir Sarhadi today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The 44th death anniversary of renowned sarinda player and folk singer, Munir Sarhadi, is being observed today.

He was born in 1931 in Peshawar.

Munir Sarhadi was conferred the Pride of Performance award in 1978 by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his services to the field of music.

He passed away on this day in 1980 in Peshawar.