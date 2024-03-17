Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Shahab U Din Munshi Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Death anniversary of Shahab u Din Munshi observed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) 4th death anniversary of eminent political, social leader and aide of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Muhatrama Benazir Bhutto Shahab u Din Munshi was observed here at Munshi House on Sunday.In this connection Quran Khuwani was held while food was also distributed among people.

Meanwhile, Son of Shahab u din Munshi,columnist and Advocate Abdul Wahab Munshi, Nouman Munshi and Salman Munshi visited grave of the deceased at Cantonment graveyard, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for departed soul.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

24 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

24 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

1 day ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan