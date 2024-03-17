Death anniversary of Shahab u Din Munshi observed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) 4th death anniversary of eminent political, social leader and aide of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Muhatrama Benazir Bhutto Shahab u Din Munshi was observed here at Munshi House on Sunday.In this connection Quran Khuwani was held while food was also distributed among people.

Meanwhile, Son of Shahab u din Munshi,columnist and Advocate Abdul Wahab Munshi, Nouman Munshi and Salman Munshi visited grave of the deceased at Cantonment graveyard, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha for departed soul.