Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Inspector Observed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:20 PM

Death anniversary of Shaheed Inspector observed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The 25th death anniversary of martyred Police Inspector Syed Bahadur Ali was observed here Sunday at the residence of SSP- Malir Irfan Bahadur, the son of Shaheed officer.

Quran Khawani and Fateha was offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

SHO Bahadur Ali was assasinated by target killers in the line of duty on June 24, 1994. Shaheed Inspector took active part inKarachi operation against terrorism.

