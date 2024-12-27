Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was observed by the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) on the instructions of its Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, on Friday.

In connection with the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma BB, the main event was held at the District Office of BISP Larkana in Sukkur Region, in which DG BISP Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh was in attendance, said a statement issued here.

The BISP’s Director General Sindh, Regional Directors and officers and staff organized Quran and Fateha Khawani across Sindh province for departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

On this occasion, Zulfiqar Sheikh, said that BISP is working according to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and over 2.5 million families are being financially supported in Sindh.

While directing the BISP staff, he said that they should treat women with respect and dignity and perform their duties as an act of worship.

On this occasion, Zonal Director Sukkur Abdul Hafeez, District Director BISP Larkana Ayaz Sheikh, and BISP officers and staff of the entire Sukkur region were also present.

In this regard, a ceremony was also organized in the Zonal Offices of Karachi and Hyderabad to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary, in which Karachi Deputy Director Admin Syed Zulqarnain Haider, Deputy Director NSER Hadi Qureshi and other officers participated, while Hyderabad Zonal Director Hameeduddin Rashidi, Deputy Director Admin and Accounts Jafar Hussain Panhwar, Assistant Director Agha Waseem, and other officers and staff of the region participated.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 17th death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Quran recitation was held in the Zonal, District and Tehsil offices across Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Zulqarnain Haider Women Event Million

Recent Stories

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

2 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

5 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

5 hours ago
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

7 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

8 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

9 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan