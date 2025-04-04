Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

The death anniversary of late PPP chairman, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed was observed in the tribal district Kurram with devotion and respect on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The death anniversary of late PPP chairman, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed was observed in the tribal district Kurram with devotion and respect on Friday.

In this connection a function was held at Turi House, the residence of former Federal minister Sajid Hussain wherein prayers were offered for the eternal peace of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed. A large number of party workers attended the ceremony.

Paying tributes to the political achievements and services for Pakistan, he said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took politics out of the drawing rooms and laid the foundation of a true national party. He said that Shaheed Bhutto was used to solve every problem through dialogue.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave political ideology to the people of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He said that the founding chairman of PPP had said that his relations with the people are like a chain. Therefore, despite the passage of 46 years, people are still ready to sacrifice their lives in his name.

He said that through his political struggle Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has proved that sacrifice of life is acceptable but the rights of the people will never be compromised. Former federal minister said that in the present circumstances. the country needs a strong, brave and honest leader like Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto.

He said that they pay tributes to him on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Sajid Turi said that it is the responsibility of all of us to strengthen the party. New cabinets of the party will be formed in Kurram as well as in other tribal districts as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, president PPP District Kurram Hashmat Bangash said that the martyr gave an awareness to the people of the tribal areas and carried out development work.

He said that only the Pakistan People’s Party has worked for the development of the tribal area and brought out improvement in the socio-economic conditions of the tribesmen.

President Tehsil Parachinar Syed Asghar said except PPP no other government has initiated any development project in District Kurram. He said that PPP governments had given uplift projects including the establishment of hospitals, schools, colleges and airport in the district.

They have worked on colleges, hospitals, airports and development projects in Parachinar. Malik Javed Hussain, Malik Mir, Malik Ihtiar, Laik Hussain and Major (Retd) Malik Ali Janan also addressed the gathering.

Other party leader including Councilor Arif Hussain Bangash, President People’s Youth Organization (PYO) Syed Ghayur, Tauqir Abbas, Syed Mazahir Hussain, Yawar Abbas and Qaim Hussain, Yawar Abbas were also present on the occasion.