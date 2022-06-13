UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Death anniversary of Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The 10th death anniversary of renowned singer known as Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan Khan was observed here on Monday.

He was born on July 18, 1927.In 1957, he was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan, primarily as a thumri singer.

He was honored with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

He sang for over 300 films during his music career.

He breathed his last on June 13, 2012 after a protracted illness in Karachi.

