Death anniversary of Shaikh Ayaz observed

(@FahadShabbir)

The death anniversary of prominent Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz was observed on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The death anniversary of prominent Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz was observed on Tuesday.

Ayaz introduced modern trends in Sindhi poetry and literature. He wrote more than 50 books of poetry, plays, biographies and short stories in Sindhi and wrote articles and poetry in urdu as well.

He was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his literary works. His poetry brought new trends into Sindhi literature. Shaikh Ayaz died on 28 December 1997.