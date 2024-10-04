Death Anniversary Of Singer Masood Rana Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Death anniversary of famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed on Friday.
Born in Mirpur Khas, Sindh, Masood Rana started his singing career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955.
He began singing for films in 1962.
Masood Rana remained one of the top male singers in urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.
