Death Anniversary Of Singer, Writer Amjad Parvez Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) First death anniversary of renowned singer and writer Amjad Parvez was observed on Monday.
He also served as the Managing Director at the National Engineering Services Pakistan.
Amjad Pervez wrote many books on music and melody compositions. He was awarded Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan in 2000. He died in Lahore on March 3, 2024.
