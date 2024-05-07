Death Anniversary Of Singer Zahida Parveen Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Pakistan’s renowned singer Zahida Parveen’s forty-ninth death anniversary was observed today.
The great Kafi singer Zahida Parveen was born in Amritsar, Punjab in 1925.
She was known as The Nightingale and The Queen of Kafi.
After partition, she moved to Pakistan and learned singing from Ashiq Hussain of Patiala Gharana in Lahore. Then she started singing at Radio Pakistan Lahore.
She died at the age of fifty on this day in 1975, in Lahore.
