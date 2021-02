Death anniversary of Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum being observed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Death anniversary of renowned urdu poet, Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum was being observed on Sunday.

Sufi Tabassum was born in Amritsar on August 4, 1899, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was a great poet and teacher and taught three generations of students, including Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Noon Meem Rashid and Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi who later became renowned poets.

Sufi Tabassum devoted a lot of time to write for children and died on this date in 1978.