Death Anniversary Of Syed Zameer Jafri Being Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Death anniversary of Syed Zameer Jafri being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The 24th death anniversary of renowned poet Syed Zameer Jafri was observed, here on Friday.

Zameer Jafri was born on January 1, 1916 in Jhelum. He was a Pakistani poet. He became famous for his urdu humorous poetry and wrote humorous columns in newspapers and periodicals, a news channel reported.

He wrote around 78 published books of poetry and prose representing a varied range of creative works.

He died on this day in 1999 due to deteriorating health.

