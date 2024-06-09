Death Anniversary Of Tariq Alam Abro To Be Observed On 11 June
Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) 13th Death anniversary of eminent Novelist, Drama writer and poet Tariq Alam Abro would be observed on 11th June,
In this connection Jagart Forumand Sindhi Adabi Sangat Sindh University Colony Jamshoro would arrange a session at Area Study Centre, Sindh University,
Eminent writer Sami Baloch will preside over the session while Intellectual Niaz Panhwer and Gulbadan Jawed Mirza would be the chief guests.
Famous writers Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Fahim Noonari, Hakim Chandio, Ayaz Alam Abro, Roshan Brihaamani and Hussain Sarang would express their views
APP/nsm
