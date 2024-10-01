Death Anniversary Of TV Actor Syed Kamal Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned film and television actor Syed Kamal was observed on Tuesday.
Born on April 27, 1937, in Meerut, , Syed Kamal was a popular film star during the 1960s and 1970s.
He acted in more than 80 films besides playing roles in tv dramas. He had produced and directed over a dozen films including Insaan Aur Gadha (1973). He won a Nigar Award in 1968 and was also given a Lifetime achievement award in 2000. Syed Kamal died on October 1, 2009 in Karachi.
APP/mhn-jdr
Recent Stories
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASF foils drug smuggling attempt at Peshawar airport32 minutes ago
-
On China's 75th anniversary, PM extends greetings with commitment for stronger ties41 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Abdelmadjid Tebboune on re-election as Algeria president2 hours ago
-
PM condoles death of DPM Ishaq Dar's elder brother2 hours ago
-
DG Health clarifies report about emergence of Polio case10 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy, Qatar Emiri Navy conduct bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr-III12 hours ago
-
Tarar sends bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami post his surgery12 hours ago
-
Authorities seal CNG filling station after explosion claimed 2 lives12 hours ago
-
Government focused on economic stability: Rana Tanveer12 hours ago
-
KP assembly unanimously passes three resolutions12 hours ago
-
Dar urges political parties to work for making Pakistan strong12 hours ago
-
Inquiry report of chlorine cylinder leakage at water plant unearths issues12 hours ago