Death Anniversary Of TV Actor Syed Kamal Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned film and television actor Syed Kamal was observed on Tuesday.

Born on April 27, 1937, in Meerut, , Syed Kamal was a popular film star during the 1960s and 1970s.

He acted in more than 80 films besides playing roles in tv dramas. He had produced and directed over a dozen films including Insaan Aur Gadha (1973). He won a Nigar Award in 1968 and was also given a Lifetime achievement award in 2000. Syed Kamal died on October 1, 2009 in Karachi.

