Death anniversary of TV artist Khursheed Shahid observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned Radio and tv artist Begum Khursheed Shahid was observed on Thursday.

Born in Delhi, Khursheed Shahid began acting and singing at the age of nine from All India Radio, Delhi.

After the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, she along with her family moved to Lahore.

She performed in various famous TV dramas including Ras Malai, Wadi-e-Purkhar, Kaanch Ka Pul, Kiran Kahani and Dhund.

In 1995, Khursheed was honoured for her contributions with the Pride of Performance by government of Pakistan.

She died on June 27, 2021 in Lahore.