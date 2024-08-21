Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Urdu Novelist Qurratulain Hyder Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Death anniversary of Urdu novelist Qurratulain Hyder observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of urdu novelist and short story writer Qurratulain Hyder was observed on Wednesday.

She was born on January 20, 1927, she was one of the most outstanding literary Names in Urdu literature. Her literary works included twelve novels and four collections of short stories.

Her first short story Bi-Chuhiya was published in children's magazine Phool and at the age of nineteen, she wrote her first novel "Mayray Bhee Sanam Khanay". The landmark historical novel Aag Ka Darya written by Qurratulain Hyder providing context to the partition of the Indian subcontinent into two countries was published in 1959.

She died on August 21, 2007, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

