Death Anniversary Of Urdu Poet Shakeb Jalali Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Death anniversary of famous urdu poet Shakeb Jalali was observed on Tuesday.
Born on October 1, 1934 in Aligarh, his real name was Syed Hassan Rizvi.After partition, he came to Pakistan in 1950.
Shakib Jalali's poetry had a unique style and gave a modern tone to Urdu Ghazal.
His first collection of poetry, Roushni Aye Roushni, was published posthumously in 1972. Sang-e-Meel published his complete poetical works as Kulliyat-e-Shakeb Jalali in 2004.
He died in Sargodha on November 12, 1966 apparently during a suicide attempt at the age of 32 only.
Recent Stories
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..
Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit
'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islooites demand action against illegal LPG, petrol sales2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures Commissioner Afghan Commissionerate to resolve problems22 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead by his in-laws in Abbottabad31 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police sub-inspector martyred in accident on Hazara Expressway32 minutes ago
-
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today2 hours ago
-
Bilawal forms legislative committee for parliamentary affairs2 hours ago
-
Negotiations being made with IPPs to provide relief to people: Leghari12 hours ago
-
75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milestone and Green Partner ..12 hours ago
-
PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities12 hours ago
-
Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Progress and administr ..12 hours ago
-
CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming12 hours ago
-
PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit12 hours ago