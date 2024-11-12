Death anniversary of Urdu poet Shakeb Jalali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Death anniversary of famous urdu poet Shakeb Jalali was observed on Tuesday.

Born on October 1, 1934 in Aligarh, his real name was Syed Hassan Rizvi.After partition, he came to Pakistan in 1950.

Shakib Jalali's poetry had a unique style and gave a modern tone to Urdu Ghazal.

His first collection of poetry, Roushni Aye Roushni, was published posthumously in 1972. Sang-e-Meel published his complete poetical works as Kulliyat-e-Shakeb Jalali in 2004.

He died in Sargodha on November 12, 1966 apparently during a suicide attempt at the age of 32 only.