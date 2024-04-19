Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Urdu Writer Imtiaz Ali Taj Observed

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Death anniversary of Urdu writer Imtiaz Ali Taj observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 54th death anniversary of famous urdu writer and playwright Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj was observed on Friday.

He was born in Lahore on October 13, 1900, during his student days, his literary skill came to the fore as he translated and directed many English plays he hosted the daily feature Pakistan Hamara Hai on Radio Pakistan and conducted popular radio programmes for several years.

After studying in Lahore, he first worked in his father's publishing house, Dar-ul-Ishaat Punjab.

In addition to his many translations of Shakespeare's plays into Urdu, including A Midsummer Night's Dream as Sawan Rain Ka Sapna.

He also wrote several plays himself, the most notable being Anarkali and Chacha Chakkan, which continue to be performed today.

Imtiaz Taj also wrote short stories, novels, radio plays, and stories for films.

Imtiaz Ali Taj was murdered while asleep in his bedroom by unknown assassins on April 19, 1970.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Punjab Student Imtiaz Ali April October

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

12 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

12 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

12 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

12 hours ago
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

12 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

12 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

12 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

12 hours ago
 U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

12 hours ago
 Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zel ..

Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan