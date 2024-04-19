Death anniversary of Urdu writer Imtiaz Ali Taj observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 54th death anniversary of famous urdu writer and playwright Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj was observed on Friday.

He was born in Lahore on October 13, 1900, during his student days, his literary skill came to the fore as he translated and directed many English plays he hosted the daily feature Pakistan Hamara Hai on Radio Pakistan and conducted popular radio programmes for several years.

After studying in Lahore, he first worked in his father's publishing house, Dar-ul-Ishaat Punjab.

In addition to his many translations of Shakespeare's plays into Urdu, including A Midsummer Night's Dream as Sawan Rain Ka Sapna.

He also wrote several plays himself, the most notable being Anarkali and Chacha Chakkan, which continue to be performed today.

Imtiaz Taj also wrote short stories, novels, radio plays, and stories for films.

Imtiaz Ali Taj was murdered while asleep in his bedroom by unknown assassins on April 19, 1970.