Death anniversary of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Renowned classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan was was on Saturday on the occasion ofbhis 48th death anniversary.

One of the greatest musicians and ghazal singer Amanat Ali Khan was born in 1922 in Patiala.

He was the grandson of Ali Baksh Jarnail who was the founder of the Patiala Gharana.

He was awarded 'Pride of Performance' by the government of Pakistan.

Ustad Amanat Ali was laid to rest in Mominpura Graveyard in Lahore.