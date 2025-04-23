Death anniversary of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The 57th death anniversary of renowned classical vocalist from Patiala Gharana, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, was observed on Wednesday.

He was born in Kasur, Pakistan, in 1902, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan was a leading figure of the Patiala-Kasur Gharana.

His rich and soulful voice, unique style, and command over ragas earned him immense respect and admiration in the world of classical music.

He passed away on April 23, 1968, in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness.