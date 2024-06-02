Death Anniversary Of Versatile Comedian Nanha Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Fans remember famed comedian Rafi Khawar alias Nanha on his 38th death anniversary on Sunday.
Rafi Khawar, one of the prominent Names in Pakistan’s film industry during its golden era, made a mark through his eccentric comedy, facial expressions and ability to utter extempore jokes during movies without any script.
Born on August 3, 1942, Rafi Khawar started his career in 1966 by featuring in the urdu film `Watan Ka Sipahi.’
Nanha got fame from the 1973 Punjabi film Ziddi and later on with the Urdu movie Naukar in 1976.
Nanha got the chance to play the lead character in the movie Tekhan Pahelwan-1979 and Dubai Chalo, the same year that became a blockbuster movie. The play continued to entertain Pakistanis for more than two decades.
He worked in many super hit films and tv dramas including ‘Alif Noon’. He got two Nigar Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Comedian in 1977 and 1983.
His services to the film industry and TV would always be remembered.
Nanha earned exemplary fame before going through a long phase of decline that eventually led to his tragic suicide on June 2, 1986.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s 49.6mln tonnes solid waste potential source of energy, recycling for circular economy21 seconds ago
-
Saudi envoy pledges royal Hajj invite for World cup-winning Pak team29 seconds ago
-
Police officials rewarded over good performance31 seconds ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers10 minutes ago
-
Workshop on “Project Lifecycle Management for PPPs-Education” held10 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station11 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas20 minutes ago
-
Tahira Naqvi's legacy honored on her death anniversary20 minutes ago
-
PWD organises awareness seminar for religious scholars in Tank21 minutes ago
-
HRCP builds case for constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments31 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested31 minutes ago
-
RCCI-ICCI join hands to resolve business community issues50 minutes ago