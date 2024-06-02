Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Versatile Comedian Nanha Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Death anniversary of versatile comedian Nanha observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Fans remember famed comedian Rafi Khawar alias Nanha on his 38th death anniversary on Sunday.

Rafi Khawar, one of the prominent Names in Pakistan’s film industry during its golden era, made a mark through his eccentric comedy, facial expressions and ability to utter extempore jokes during movies without any script.

Born on August 3, 1942, Rafi Khawar started his career in 1966 by featuring in the urdu film `Watan Ka Sipahi.’

Nanha got fame from the 1973 Punjabi film Ziddi and later on with the Urdu movie Naukar in 1976.

Nanha got the chance to play the lead character in the movie Tekhan Pahelwan-1979 and Dubai Chalo, the same year that became a blockbuster movie. The play continued to entertain Pakistanis for more than two decades.

He worked in many super hit films and tv dramas including ‘Alif Noon’. He got two Nigar Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Comedian in 1977 and 1983.

His services to the film industry and TV would always be remembered.

Nanha earned exemplary fame before going through a long phase of decline that eventually led to his tragic suicide on June 2, 1986.

