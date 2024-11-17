Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Veteran Actor Shafi Muhammad Shah Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of legendary actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was observed on Sunday.

Shafi Muhammad Shah was born on January 1, 1949, in Kandiaro city of Naushahro Feroze district, Sindh.

He began his career as a radio presenter from the Hyderabad Radio Station.

He was introduced by ptv producer, the late Shahzad Khalil, in his Urdu-drama serial “Teesra Kinara,” from where he joined the elite club of the leading tv stars.

During his 30-year career, he performed in over 50 drama serials and over 100 television plays in urdu and Sindhi.

He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.

Shafi Muhammad passed away on November 17, 2007.

