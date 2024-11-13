Death Anniversary Of Veteran Actor Sohail Asghar Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) 3rd death anniversary of veteran tv, film and theater actor Sohail Asghar was observed on Wednesday to pay homage to his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.
He was born in Lahore and after completing his education career he served as a Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988 and gradually started to take part in local theater shows.
He has acted in dramas like ‘Laag’, ‘Piyas’, ‘Chand Girhan’ and ‘Kajal Ghar’ in his career.
He debuted in the film industry in 2003 with Murad. In 2004, his next film Mah e Noor was released, and his performance received much praise.
He got an award for his outstanding performance in this film at the first Indus Drama Awards.
Recent Stories
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Draft of Pakistan Shipping Policy 2024 reviewed at workshop16 minutes ago
-
SZABIST announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 202416 minutes ago
-
Smog, emission of greenhouse gases emerging as disastrous for human, livestock health, ecosystem: E ..36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline40 minutes ago
-
Renowned meteorologist calls for planning, legislation to reduce smog effects47 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to transforming Pakistan into cashless economy56 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of 1st President of Pakistan, Isikandar Mirza, being observed56 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case1 hour ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate visits Quetta, condemns Railway station attack1 hour ago
-
1 killed 4 injured in Bus-van collision in Lodhran2 hours ago
-
Sajjad Hussain Pirzada passes away2 hours ago
-
Police recover drug in crackdown2 hours ago