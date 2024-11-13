Death anniversary of veteran actor Sohail Asghar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) 3rd death anniversary of veteran tv, film and theater actor Sohail Asghar was observed on Wednesday to pay homage to his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.

He was born in Lahore and after completing his education career he served as a Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988 and gradually started to take part in local theater shows.

He has acted in dramas like ‘Laag’, ‘Piyas’, ‘Chand Girhan’ and ‘Kajal Ghar’ in his career.

He debuted in the film industry in 2003 with Murad. In 2004, his next film Mah e Noor was released, and his performance received much praise.

He got an award for his outstanding performance in this film at the first Indus Drama Awards.

Sohail Asghar breathed his last in Lahore on November 2021.