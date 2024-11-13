Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Veteran Actor Sohail Asghar Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Death anniversary of veteran actor Sohail Asghar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) 3rd death anniversary of veteran tv, film and theater actor Sohail Asghar was observed on Wednesday to pay homage to his unforgettable services in the entertainment industry.

He was born in Lahore and after completing his education career he served as a Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988 and gradually started to take part in local theater shows.

He has acted in dramas like ‘Laag’, ‘Piyas’, ‘Chand Girhan’ and ‘Kajal Ghar’ in his career.

He debuted in the film industry in 2003 with Murad. In 2004, his next film Mah e Noor was released, and his performance received much praise.

He got an award for his outstanding performance in this film at the first Indus Drama Awards.

Sohail Asghar breathed his last in Lahore on November 2021.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Education November TV From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

40 minutes ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

1 hour ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

1 hour ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

2 hours ago
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

2 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

3 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

3 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan