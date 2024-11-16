Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Writer Ghulam Rasool Mehr Being Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Death anniversary of writer Ghulam Rasool Mehr being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The 53rd death anniversary of prominent writer, historian, and critic Maulana Ghulam Rasool Mehr is being observed on Saturday.

Maulana Ghulam Rasool Mehr was born on April 4, 1895, in a village named Phulpur, near Jalandhar.

After his early education in Jalandhar, he moved to Lahore and attained a BA.

Later, after that, he became interested in Maulana Azad's newspaper, Al-Hilal.

Maulana Ghulam Rasool Mehr left more than a hundred books on religion, politics, culture, literature, and biography.

Mehr was also interested in children literature and wrote about fifty books, large and small.

He also studied the history of islam in depth and translated books in this regard. 

He died of cardiac arrest on November 16, 1971, in Lahore and is buried there.

