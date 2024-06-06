Death Anniversary Of Writer, Playwright Anwar Sajjad Observed
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The death anniversary of renowned playwright and fiction writer Anwar Sajjad was observed on Thursday.
Born on May 27, 1935, in Lahore, Anwar Sajjad Sajjad completed his higher studies in medicine from King Edward Medical College before heading out to the University of Liverpool for a Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.
He was a medical doctor by profession.
He began to write in the 1950s, when he was still a teenager.
He wrote a number of plays for Pakistani television including Picnic,Raat Ka Pichla Pehar,Koyal,Yeh Zameen Meri Hai etc.
Anwar Sajjad was also a television actor who starred in a number of ptv productions and was also nominated for a PTV award for his performance in drama serial Saba aur Samandar.
He was also an active member of the Lahore circle of literary figures and artists and had also chaired the Pakistan Arts Council, Lahore in the past.
He had command on short-story writing and fiction but he was also an incredibly talented voice-over artist and teacher.
His notable works of published fiction included 'Chauraha', 'Janam Roop', 'Khushiyon Ka Baagh' and 'Neeli Notebook'.
He was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1989.
