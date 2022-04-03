Death anniversary of ZAB to be observed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The 43rd death anniversary of ex-prime minister of Pakistan and founder chairman of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be observed at the residence of a senior PPP leader here in the city.

A ceremony will be arranged at the residence of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni, a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party here.

The ceremony would be attended by local PPP leaders and a large number of the party activists.

Talking to media persons, Madni said, "Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was a great Muslim leader who earned good name at international level". "All credit goes to ZAB for making Pakistan atomic deterrent," he added.

He said that delegations of PPP would also be attending ceremony in Larkana to pay rich tributes to ZAB for his services for the cause of democracy.