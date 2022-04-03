UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of ZAB To Be Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Death anniversary of ZAB to be observed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The 43rd death anniversary of ex-prime minister of Pakistan and founder chairman of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be observed at the residence of a senior PPP leader here in the city.

A ceremony will be arranged at the residence of Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni, a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party here.

The ceremony would be attended by local PPP leaders and a large number of the party activists.

Talking to media persons, Madni said, "Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was a great Muslim leader who earned good name at international level". "All credit goes to ZAB for making Pakistan atomic deterrent," he added.

He said that delegations of PPP would also be attending ceremony in Larkana to pay rich tributes to ZAB for his services for the cause of democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Larkana Muslim Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

7 minutes ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

3 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

12 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.