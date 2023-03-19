Death anniversary of ZAB to be observed on 4 April: Nisar Khuhro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Sunday said that the death anniversary of former Prime Minister and PPP's founding Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be observed on April 4 in Larkana.

Addressing a press conference, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that due to the holy month of Ramazan, the anniversary program would start at around 9 pm in Garhi Khuda Bux outside the mausoleum of Bhuttos while the public meeting would be concluded by midnight.

"We shouldn't forget Garhi Khuda Bux," he emphasized and recalled that Bhutto entrenched democracy and gave nuclear programme to Pakistan. He reiterated that the hanging of Bhutto was a judicial murder and the country's towering political figure still awaited justice.

Commenting on the March 18 court appearance of chairman PTI Imran Khan in Islamabad, Khuhro said Khan violated the sanctity of the judiciary. Yet, he lamented, the courts were still providing him relief. He said during the police raid at Khan's Zaman Park residence, the police recovered automatic weapons but Khan was not arrested for keeping those weapons. In contrast, a poor man could be arrested over recovery of a small weapon, he added.

The provincial president of PPP said that the decisions pertaining to Khan were dividing the country.

Responding to a question about the alleged flaws in the ongoing digital population census, Khuhro said the decision to hold an early digital census was taken by Khan's government.

Khuhro said the house count being done in the census was far from satisfactory.

He believed that the houses damaged or razed during the deluging monsoon rains and floods last year in Sindh were being omitted from the house count. "Neither the people are being told how many residents of their homes are being counted nor the tablets given for the digital counting are properly working," he deplored. "There is no clear procedure for counting the illegal immigrants either," he claimed.

Khuhro also objected to the decision about holding general elections in Punjab and KPK on the basis of the old population census and in Sindh and Balochistan as per the new census. He recalled that the PPP and its Sindh government raised objections against the 2017 census, pointing out that Sindh's true population figures were under-represented.

"We suffered financial losses due to the last census as we were given a lesser share in the NFC award," he said.

The PPP's leaders MPA Jabbar Khan and others were present on the occasion.