Death awarded to former in-charge police post

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Death sentence has been awarded to a former in-charge of police post Buchiana on the charge of his involvement in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Sub Inspector (SI) Khizar Hayat had detained a youth illegally in 2018, who died in police custody due to severe torture.

The police, after registering a case, submitted challan in a court of law. After observing evidence and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Gondal awarded capital punishment to accused Khizar Hayat under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased; otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay the amount of compensation.