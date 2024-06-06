Death Awarded To Former In-charge Police Post
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Death sentence has been awarded to a former in-charge of police post Buchiana on the charge of his involvement in a murder case.
According to the prosecution, Sub Inspector (SI) Khizar Hayat had detained a youth illegally in 2018, who died in police custody due to severe torture.
The police, after registering a case, submitted challan in a court of law. After observing evidence and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Gondal awarded capital punishment to accused Khizar Hayat under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The convict was also directed to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased; otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay the amount of compensation.
