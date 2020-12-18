Death condoled

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :People from different walks of life have offered condolences over the sad demise of prominent industrialist and Chief Pattern of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI),Munwar Ali Khan.

Prominent among those who visited the residence of Munawar Khan in Sukkur on Friday to condole the death included Ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh,SCCI President Malik Rizwan, PTI leader Mubeen Jatoi.

They expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.