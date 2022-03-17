Death due to kite-twine: DSP, SHO suspended as Chief Minister seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on the death of a bike-rider due to kite-twine in Iqbal Town area here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on the death of a bike-rider due to kite-twine in Iqbal Town area here.

He ordered for taking strict action against the negligent officials and strict implementation of the law banning kite flying in the province.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Town DSP and SHO were suspended and departmental action was ordered by the CM against them.