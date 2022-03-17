UrduPoint.com

Death Due To Kite-twine: DSP, SHO Suspended As Chief Minister Seeks Report

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on the death of a bike-rider due to kite-twine in Iqbal Town area here

He ordered for taking strict action against the negligent officials and strict implementation of the law banning kite flying in the province.

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal Town DSP and SHO were suspended and departmental action was ordered by the CM against them.

