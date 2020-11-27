UrduPoint.com
Death For Rapist Cum Killer Of Minor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) -:Additional District & Session Judge, Khizer Hayat Minhas Friday awarded death penalty cum fine to a culprit while convicting him in rape cum murder case of a ten year girl here.

According to the prosecution, accused Asif Habib abducted 10 years old girl Shazia Bibi and killed her after committing rape on November 19, 2019 in Jhang.

After completion of arguments in the case, Additional Session Judge Khizer Hayat announced the judgment and awarded death penalty for murder of minor Shazia bibi, life imprisonment for abducting the victim, and 10 yearsimprisonment along with fine of Rs. 200,000 for committing rape. Moreover, the judge ordered the culprit to give Rs. 500,000 to heirs of the victim.

Public circles and family of the victim appreciated the judgement given by the court.

More Stories From Pakistan

