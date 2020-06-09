Death In Police Custody: Chief Minister Orders Inquiry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of death of a youth in police custody sought a report from DPO Lodhran.
The Chief Minister on Tuesday directed impartial inquiry with orders to submit the report to his office within 48 hours. Action should be initiated against those involved, he added.