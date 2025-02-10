Open Menu

Death, Marriage Grant Cheques Distributed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 06:56 PM

Death, marriage grant cheques distributed

The Sialkot Labour Welfare Department organized a ceremony to distribute death and marriage grant cheques to factory workers at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Sialkot Labour Welfare Department organized a ceremony to distribute death and marriage grant cheques to factory workers at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) office.

On this occasion, Deputy Director (DD) Labour Welfare Sialkot Tayyab Virk distributed 39 cheques among both men and women. Addressing the participants, he said that an MoU had been signed recently with the Punjab Group of Colleges, in which the children of workers are provided with free education in addition to the admission fee so that they can continue their education. Tayyab Virk said that workers are our valuable asset and their children are the future of the country.

With the cooperation of the Punjab government and the business community, all medical facilities and modern education facilities are being provided free of cost to factory workers and their children, he added. He said that the dowry grant for daughters of workers has also been increased.

On this occasion, Chairman SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) SIMAP Suleman Ali Mughal, Vice Chairman (VC) SIMAP Abdul Momin, President Labour Union CBA Forward Sports Khalid Pervaiz, Member District Forced Labour Committee Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, PML-N Labour Wing Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Babar Saeed, Mian Faisal Shahzad and a large number of businessmen were also present.

Recent Stories

Death, marriage grant cheques distributed

Death, marriage grant cheques distributed

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s leadership has always ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s leadership has always kept the doors of decency and ..

8 minutes ago
 IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit ..

IWMI Pakistan arranges media exposure field visit to Chakwal

45 minutes ago
 ISSI signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s International I ..

ISSI signs MoU with Uzbekistan’s International Institute for Central Asia for ..

6 minutes ago
 Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final ..

Williamson's century guides New Zealand into final despite Breetzke's record

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract o ..

Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract over 31 million visitors in 202 ..

58 minutes ago
UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy gr ..

UAQ Ruler receives 36th batch of Police Academy graduates

58 minutes ago
  

 

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast ..

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

1 hour ago
 Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ..

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan