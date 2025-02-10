Death, marriage grant cheques distributed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sialkot Labour Welfare Department organized a ceremony to distribute death and marriage grant cheques to factory workers at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Sialkot Labour Welfare Department organized a ceremony to distribute death and marriage grant cheques to factory workers at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) office.

On this occasion, Deputy Director (DD) Labour Welfare Sialkot Tayyab Virk distributed 39 cheques among both men and women. Addressing the participants, he said that an MoU had been signed recently with the Punjab Group of Colleges, in which the children of workers are provided with free education in addition to the admission fee so that they can continue their education. Tayyab Virk said that workers are our valuable asset and their children are the future of the country.

With the cooperation of the Punjab government and the business community, all medical facilities and modern education facilities are being provided free of cost to factory workers and their children, he added. He said that the dowry grant for daughters of workers has also been increased.

On this occasion, Chairman SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) SIMAP Suleman Ali Mughal, Vice Chairman (VC) SIMAP Abdul Momin, President Labour Union CBA Forward Sports Khalid Pervaiz, Member District Forced Labour Committee Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, PML-N Labour Wing Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Babar Saeed, Mian Faisal Shahzad and a large number of businessmen were also present.