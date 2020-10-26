Death of Begum Saeeda Soomro condoles

Notables, elders and youth of All Pakistan Soomra Association (APSA) Sukkur Chapter, on Monday visited Muhammad House Jaccababad and condoled the death of former Zila Nazim Begum Saeeda Soomro, the mother of Federal Minister for Privatization, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Notables, elders and youth of All Pakistan Soomra Association (APSA) Sukkur Chapter, on Monday visited Muhammad House Jaccababad and condoled the death of former Zila Nazim Begum Saeeda Soomro, the mother of Federal Minister for Privatization, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro.

Jamil Soomro, Nizamuddin Soomro, Nazeer Ahmed Soomro, Yar Muhammad Soomro, Maqsood Soomro and others have expressed grief over the death of Begum Saeeda Soomro.

They expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. They prayed may Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.