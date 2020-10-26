UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Of Begum Saeeda Soomro Condoles

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:26 PM

Death of Begum Saeeda Soomro condoles

Notables, elders and youth of All Pakistan Soomra Association (APSA) Sukkur Chapter, on Monday visited Muhammad House Jaccababad and condoled the death of former Zila Nazim Begum Saeeda Soomro, the mother of Federal Minister for Privatization, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Notables, elders and youth of All Pakistan Soomra Association (APSA) Sukkur Chapter, on Monday visited Muhammad House Jaccababad and condoled the death of former Zila Nazim Begum Saeeda Soomro, the mother of Federal Minister for Privatization, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro.

Jamil Soomro, Nizamuddin Soomro, Nazeer Ahmed Soomro, Yar Muhammad Soomro, Maqsood Soomro and others have expressed grief over the death of Begum Saeeda Soomro.

They expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family. They prayed may Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Mian Soomro Sukkur May Family All

Recent Stories

Statement for replacement of Test Captain may caus ..

8 minutes ago

254 power pilferers nabbed in one day

5 minutes ago

Violent Explosions Heard in Gaza - Reports

5 minutes ago

Federal capital registers 91 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

European stock markets slump at open on virus resu ..

5 minutes ago

Landing of Indian troops in IIOJK on Oct 27 multip ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.