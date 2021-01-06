Death of brother of Allama Talib Johri condoled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Prominent scholars Dr. Hasan Rizvi and Allama Zubair Rizvi along with Additional DG Malir Development Authority Abdul Nasir Khan visited resident of Allama Riaz Johri to condole the death of Qasim Johri, brother of Allama Talib Johri.

They also condoled the death of daughter of Allama Talib Johri and offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed the Allah Almighty to grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage, said a statement.

Syed Tasleem Zaidi, Javed Ali and Muhammad Ali Nadir were also present.