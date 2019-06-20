Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi (KU), Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of former Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr. Moonis Ahmer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi KU ), Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of former Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr. Moonis Ahmer.

The Vice Chancellor, who attended the funeral, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, said a KU press release on Thursday.

Prof. Moonis's mother passed away on Wednesday. She was buried on Campus Graveyard.

Meanwhile, Department of Physics, University of Karachi on Wednesday also arranged a reference meeting paying tribute to its former vice chancellor Prof.

Dr. Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi, who passed away after prolonged illness last week.

A large number of faculty members, staff and students of the varsity attended the condolence meeting and prayed for eternal to the departed soul.

KU's VC, Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that everyone would remember Professor Dr. Tirmizi's services especially in the field of research. Every aspect of late professor's life gave a lesson to students, he said.