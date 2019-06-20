UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Of Dr. Moonis Ahmer's Mother Mourned

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:04 PM

Death of Dr. Moonis Ahmer's mother mourned

Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi (KU), Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of former Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr. Moonis Ahmer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi (KU), Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of former Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr. Moonis Ahmer.

The Vice Chancellor, who attended the funeral, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, said a KU press release on Thursday.

Prof. Moonis's mother passed away on Wednesday. She was buried on Campus Graveyard.

Meanwhile, Department of Physics, University of Karachi on Wednesday also arranged a reference meeting paying tribute to its former vice chancellor Prof.

Dr. Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi, who passed away after prolonged illness last week.

A large number of faculty members, staff and students of the varsity attended the condolence meeting and prayed for eternal to the departed soul.

KU's VC, Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that everyone would remember Professor Dr. Tirmizi's services especially in the field of research. Every aspect of late professor's life gave a lesson to students, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Karachi University Family Sad

Recent Stories

Albanian police make arrests after clashes at poll ..

51 seconds ago

Met Office predicts intermittent light to moderate ..

54 seconds ago

25 dead as Indian bus plunges into gorge

56 seconds ago

US Puts Afghanistan on Watch List Over Failure to ..

1 minute ago

Saurdi Arabia has dismissed UN report on Khashoggi ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Division floats facts on PM's office expen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.