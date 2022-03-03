UrduPoint.com

Death Of KMC Official's Son Condoled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Death of KMC official's son condoled

Administrator Karachi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Ali Haider Zaidi, young son of Director Admin Finance and Accounts Department Anwar Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Ali Haider Zaidi, young son of Director Admin Finance and Accounts Department Anwar Zaidi.

In a condolence message on Thursday, Administrator Karachi and others said that it was a great tragedy for Anwar Zaidi and his family.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to his family.

Ali Haider Zaidi's motorcycle was hit by a car on Wednesday, causing him to fell on the road and crushed by a bus.

The bus driver escaped while police arrested the car driver while the injured was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

His funeral prayer was offered on Thursday at Samarra Imambargah in New Rizvia Society Safoora Goth. Departmental heads of KMC, senior officers, employees and a large number of their relatives and friends attended the funerals.

After the funeral prayer, the deceased was laid to rest in Wadiy-e-Hussain Cemetery at Super Highway.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Driver Road Car Young Samarra Ali Haider Prayer Family

Recent Stories

Opposition to fail again in no-confidence move: Fa ..

Opposition to fail again in no-confidence move: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 DC Peshawar directs establishment of payment count ..

DC Peshawar directs establishment of payment counter at SDC

2 minutes ago
 German economy braces for 'big impact' over Russia ..

German economy braces for 'big impact' over Russia sanctions

2 minutes ago
 DC visits city areas to check performance of Polio ..

DC visits city areas to check performance of Polio teams

3 minutes ago
 Poland raises military spend to three percent of G ..

Poland raises military spend to three percent of GDP

3 minutes ago
 12 big cats evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Polan ..

12 big cats evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Poland

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>