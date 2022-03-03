(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Ali Haider Zaidi, young son of Director Admin Finance and Accounts Department Anwar Zaidi.

In a condolence message on Thursday, Administrator Karachi and others said that it was a great tragedy for Anwar Zaidi and his family.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to his family.

Ali Haider Zaidi's motorcycle was hit by a car on Wednesday, causing him to fell on the road and crushed by a bus.

The bus driver escaped while police arrested the car driver while the injured was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

His funeral prayer was offered on Thursday at Samarra Imambargah in New Rizvia Society Safoora Goth. Departmental heads of KMC, senior officers, employees and a large number of their relatives and friends attended the funerals.

After the funeral prayer, the deceased was laid to rest in Wadiy-e-Hussain Cemetery at Super Highway.