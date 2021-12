Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab on Friday expressed sorrow and grief over demises of KMC's former Chief Fire Officer Zameer Ahmed Siddiqui and renowned Journalist and Former KUJ President Shabbar Azmi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab on Friday expressed sorrow and grief over demises of KMC's former Chief Fire Officer Zameer Ahmed Siddiqui and renowned Journalist and Former KUJ President Shabbar Azmi.

In a condolence message, the Administrator prayed Allah Almighty to grant them highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and give patience to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.