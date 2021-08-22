PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the widow of former KP Governor Lt. General (Retd) late Fazale Haq and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

In a condolence statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister expressed his heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude for her heirs.