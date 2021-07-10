UrduPoint.com
Death Of Pir Pagaro`s Mother Condoles

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Death of Pir Pagaro`s mother condoles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Vice Chancellor (VC) Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, MPA Sheryar Khan Mahar, MPA Nusrat Abbasi, Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Ex Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Abid Gul Mahar, Ms Shaista Khoso, Jamil Soomro and local leaders of the PTI including Syed Shakir Hussain Shah, Mubeen Jatoi on Saturdsy have expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of Mother of Pir Pagara Syed Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi, Syed Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi and Pir Ali Gohar Shah Rashdi.

In their condolences, they prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

