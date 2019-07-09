UrduPoint.com
Death Of President Sukkur Press Club Condoled

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and others expressed their deep sorrow on the demise of President Sukkur Press Club, Javed Memon here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and others expressed their deep sorrow on the demise of President Sukkur Press Club, Javed Memon here on Tuesday.

In their separate condolence messages, they prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

They paid rich tributes to President Press Club Sukkur who passed away on Tuesday early morning at Gambat Institute of Medical and Science (GIMS) after prolonged illness.

