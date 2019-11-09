Death of Prof Sajjad Husain condoled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood as well as the health fraternity at large have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of renowned urologist and former principal of PGMI Prof Dr Sajjad Husain.

They lauded his services for the medical profession and said that he had a great wisdom, passion and capability to handle institution in a befitting manner.

They said Prof Sajjad Husain rendered great services in the Urology Department and worked selflessly for training of young doctors. They expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the heirs to bear this loss with fortitude.