UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Of Prof Sajjad Husain Condoled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Death of Prof Sajjad Husain condoled

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood as well as the health fraternity at large have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of renowned urologist and former principal of PGMI Prof Dr Sajjad Husain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood as well as the health fraternity at large have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of renowned urologist and former principal of PGMI Prof Dr Sajjad Husain.

They lauded his services for the medical profession and said that he had a great wisdom, passion and capability to handle institution in a befitting manner.

They said Prof Sajjad Husain rendered great services in the Urology Department and worked selflessly for training of young doctors. They expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the heirs to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Punjab Young May Family

Recent Stories

Kartarpur Corridor way towards to peace, religious ..

3 minutes ago

Iqbal Day observed in Hazara

3 minutes ago

Man appointed in BPS-1 reaches grade-18

3 minutes ago

Governor Punjab visits Iqbal's mausoleum

14 minutes ago

Patients feel relief after end of strike in hospit ..

14 minutes ago

800 liter diesel recovered, 48 suspects arrested i ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.