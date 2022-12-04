UrduPoint.com

Death Of Veteran Trade Leader SM Muneer, A Great National Loss: Shahzad Ali Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :"Dua-e-Khair " in the memory of former chief executive Trade Developing Authority Pakistan (TDAP), President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, patron-in-chief of the United Business Group (UBG), and philanthropist SM Muneer was held here on Sunday.

It was prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.

Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik said our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members in this time of tragic loss. He said, "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return." The chairman said death of SM Muneer was a great national loss to business community. He said he will be long remembered as a man of struggle and commitment.

Malik said his death has created a vacuum which will never be filled in days to come.

Paying tributes Shahzad Ali Malik said SM Muneer was a legendary personality of business community who always not only all the times safeguarded the interests of industrialists and traders but also advocated their just cause at all levels of corridors of power. He said, "we are proud of him for leading business community in best possible ways for strengthening the national economy and help getting prompt redressal of genuine problems confronting by the industrialists and traders".

A large number of traders attended the dua and expressed their heartfelt condolences on his demise. His family members SM Naseer, SM Javed, SM Pervaiz, SM Tariq, SM Nabeel, SM Umair were also present on the occasion.

