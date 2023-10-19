Open Menu

Death Of Youth In Police Custody Triggers Protests In Surankot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The family members, relatives and villagers of the victim of custodial death, Ulfat Hussain, held a strong protest demonstration and staged a sit-in at Surankot in Poonch district to press for a fair inquiry into his death.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the family members of the deceased, supported by locals, assembled in large number at Eid Gah Ground, Surankot, and staged a sit-in protest.

Shouting slogans against Indian police and administration, the protesters were demanding an inquiry by Central Bureau of investigation into the case. They termed the death of Ulfat Hussain in police custody at Surankot Police Station as a clear murder and said that they had no trust in the police investigation.

The protesters demanded that those responsible for murder be arrested and a case be registered against them. They said that slain Ulfat was was implicated in a false case under a conspiracy and was severely tortured in police custody, which led to his death while police are trying to project it as case of suicide.

The protesters demanded that SHO and other police officials be suspended.

The victim Ulfat Hussain was killed in police custody at Surankot Police Station a few days ago.

Related Topics

India Murder Protest Police Police Station Suicide Family Media

